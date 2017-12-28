BISP, Shifa Foundation join hands for health, nutrition of beneficiaries

ISLAMABAD, Dec 28 (APP):Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) and Shifa Foundation join hands for ensuring better health and nutrition of beneficiaries of BISP and their families.

Both organizations agreed to coordinate further and synergize their efforts for the health and nutrition of beneficiaries.

The collaborative venture was discussed here on Thursday in a call on meeting between a team of Shifa Foundation, led by Dr. Habib ur Rehman, Chairman Shifa International Hospital Islamabad and Secretary BISP, Mr. Omar Hamid Khan.at BISP Secretariat.

Other members of the Shifa Foundation team included Mr. Faraz Hassan Executive Director, Mr. Tariq Khan Lead Partnership Development and Dr.

Khadeeja Azhar Public Health Specialist, said a news release.

The purpose of the meeting was to discuss avenues of cooperation

and develop partnership between BISP and Shifa Foundation for the health and

nutrition aspect of BISP beneficiaries.

In his opening remarks, Secretary BISP stated that BISP, besides

strengthening its existing initiatives, welcomes coordination and partnerships

with other organizations for the welfare of its beneficiaries. The partnership

with Shifa Foundation will help BISP to improve the health prospects of the

beneficiaries related to both health and nutrition.

Shifa Foundation team gave a briefing on their ongoing projects

like screening camps under corporate social responsibility in different parts

of the country especially the remote areas including Balochistan, FATA and

Gilgit-Baltistan. They apprised that Shifa Foundation being a large

organization requires a huge human resource in the form of technicians, nurses

and paramedical staff and family members of BISP beneficiaries may become a

part of Shifa Foundation after getting necessary training.

It was discussed, during the meeting that family members of

beneficiaries may graduate out of poverty if they are trained to become

employees of Shifa Foundation. Moreover, through provision of data of

beneficiaries to Shifa Foundation, special programs pertaining to mother and

child care, vaccination, stunting and nutrition may be designed.

The Secretary BISP appreciated the contribution of Shifa

Foundation under corporate social responsibility and reiterated that the both

sides must ensure to take concrete steps in the next interaction of teams. He

thanked Dr. Habibur Rehman for undertaking the partnership venture to add

quality to the lives of BISP beneficiaries.