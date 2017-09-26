BISP registers 2.8 million households in ongoing NSER survey

ISLAMABAD, Sep 26 (APP): Benazir Income Support Programme

(BISP) has registered 2,875,990 households so far under its ongoing National

Socio-Economic Registry (NSER) survey pilot project which is likely to be

completed by the month of November this year.

According to the data provided by BISP officials, the survey has

registered so far 3,474 (continues) households in Bahawalpur, 229,472 in

Chakwal, 1,098,145 in Faisalabad and 290,905 in Layyah in Punjab province.

The survey has registered 71,163 households in Kech, 29,803 in Killa

Saifullah and 10,280 in Naseerabad in Balochistan province while in Sindh

province, 214,384 households were registered so far in Jacobabad, 345,436 in

Sajawal and Thatta and 85,290 in Sukkur.

As many as 266,853 households were registered in Charsadda in

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 147,268 in Lakki Marwat while in FATA, 83,517

households were registered in Mohmand Agency, the data revealed.

The NSER was launched as a pilot phase which included Desk Based

survey in four districts and a Door-to-Door survey in nine districts all across the country and one agency in FATA. The pilot project of NSER will be

followed by a national roll out.

BISP will use the data acquired through NSER for provision of BISP

benefits, including but not limited to, cash transfers, conditional and

unconditional to eligible beneficiaries.

The NSER through a new survey will prove as a cornerstone for the

future policy making of the country.

The initiative of first ever dynamic NSER was launched through a

systematic approach for mapping and route planning of the survey teams to

ensure 100% coverage of the households, catering to the changing socio-

economic conditions of the population which the previous survey was unable

to do.

The registration application has in-built checks and controls capable

of identifying errors. Blue tooth based synchronization of the enumerators

and supervisors, is a quality control feature that will ensure error free

registration.

Computer based enlisting with the help of Google maps is also being

utilized to ensure complete coverage of the population,.

The performance and coverage quality of survey teams is monitored

from headquarter through a Visual Monitoring Coverage Assurance (VMCA)

system.

The addition of new questions in questionnaire related to rural and

urban distribution, agro climatic zones, transgender, chronic diseases, mental disabilities, access to justice, vocational training would serve as catalyst to enhance the quality of data.