BISP empowering women socially, financially: Marvi

ISLAMABAD, Aug 19 (APP): Benazir Income Support Programme
(BISP), as the prime empowerment forum of the country through its
BBCs (BISP beneficiary committees) is bringing real empowerment to
women.
This was stated by Minister of State and Chairperson BISP, MNA
Marvi Memon in a BBC meeting at Lyari, Karachi, said a press
release here on Saturday.
She said investing in women sets is a direct path towards
development and BISP has done a remarkable job by making its
vulnerable women socially, politically and financially inclusive and
empowered.
BBCs is a cluster of 25-30 local beneficiary women that meet
regularly to discuss routine issues.
BBCs is BISP’s empowerment tool through which women are
trained by women leaders and social mobilizers on nutrition, health,
women rights, cash withdrawal and education.
There are 50,000 BBCs across the country that are mobilizing
women so that they are able to contribute towards the development of
the country.
Chairperson BISP said that societies can only be empowered
through education and awareness.
BISP Waseela-e-Taleem is playing an exemplary role in
empowering the future of the country by educating its children.
So far 1.7 million children across the country have been enrolled
to primary schools under Waseela-e-Taleem programme, out of which
711,709 are the enrolled children from Sindh.
Rs 4.69 billion have been disbursed to beneficiary mothers on
compliance of 70% school attendance till date and the journey with
the objective of universal primary enrollment continues.
Talking to women, Marvi said that women should realize their
potential to become useful members of the society.
BISP is undertaking partnerships with various national and
international organizations to strengthen BBCs so that its impact
can be amplified.
Nutrition trainings are being provided to BBCs with
collaboration of WFP so that malnutrition and stunting rates can be
curbed.
BISP also plans to provide mentorship to its beneficiaries
through BBCs and sessions on mentorship and women rights would start
soon.
Chairperson BISP heard the problems of women and directed
Director Lyari to resolve them at the earliest.
