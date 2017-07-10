BISP brands shawls exhibition opens at Lok Virsa

ISLAMABAD, Jul 10 (APP): An exhibition of `Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Brand Shawls’ made by its beneficiaries started here on Monday at Lok Virsa for providing direct access to labourers to markets.

It was the first exhibition of beneficiary hand embroidered shawls and BISP E-Commerce Launched at Lok Virsa in collaboration with AHAN and TCS, a news release said on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Federal Minister for Commerce Engr

Khurram Dastigir said the initiative was taken in connection with

recently signed Memorandum of Understanding of BISP with `Ali Baba’.

He said it is new dimensions to development of E-commerce

industry in Pakistan, so it is high time to use E-Commerce for the

benefit of poor women.

`BISP brand shawls’ exhibition is part of BISP poverty

graduation model, the pilot phase of which started three weeks back

by inviting BISP regional Assistant Directors from all across the

country to BISP headquarters.

They were entrusted with the task to find skilled

beneficiaries good at embroidery in their respective areas.

As a result 120 traditional shawls made by beneficiaries from

Haripur, Kohat, Swabi, Nowshera, Swat, D.I khan (KPK), Thatta,

Sujawal, Karachi, (Sindh), Renala Khurd, Mianwali, Gujrat,

Bahawalpur (Punjab), Skardu, Astore, Nagar (Gilgit Baltistan),

Bhimber, Muzafarabad, Poonch, Neelum ( AJK), Qilla Abdullah, Quetta,

Sibbi and Loralai (Balochistan) were received that were displayed at

the exhibition.

These shawls can also be ordered online at TCS yayvo.com

launched by the Minister. The entire amount received from sale of

shawls will go directly to beneficiaries.

Minister for Ports and Shipping Mir Hasil khan Bizenjo,

Federal Minister for Law & Justice Zahid Hamid, Minister of State

for Federal Education and Professional Training Engr Baligh-ur-

Rehman, Special Assistant to PM on Human Rights Barrister Zafarullah

Khan and a number of foreign dignitaries, ambassadors,

parliamentarians, government officials, civil society, media and

public attended the event.

The exhibition showcasing BISP Brand shawls will continue till

23rd June, 2017.

Addressing the event, Minister of State and Chairperson BISP

MNA Marvi Memon said that BISP is trying to come up with graduation

strategies that are most relevant, economical and productive.

Through the provision of E-Commerce platform, BISP aims at

harnessing entrepreneurial potential of its beneficiaries.

This exhibition will not only preserve the tradition but

promote work of rural women as well, thus helping them graduate out

of poverty.

She added that in the FY 2017-18, BISP beneficiary families

who are willing to start their own businesses will be provided with

training as well as a one-time cash grant of Rs.50,000 to start

their own business and become productive members of society.

Initially, this grant is proposed to be provided to 250,000

families that will enable them to graduate out of poverty.

Famous Designer Sonya Batla who served as a master judge,

appreciated BISP for bringing out the talent of the rural women to

the world.

She chose twelve best shawls from different provinces and

regions and offered the winners to work with Sonya Batla brand.

Chairperson BISP expressed hope that the exhibition would

receive positive response from the community and reiterated that it

is a quality purchase that would help poor women, thus contributing

in poverty alleviation.

She added that the shawls are priced between Rs 3000 t0 Rs

5000 and a single time sale of a shawl would make beneficiary earn

as much amount as she gets in form of quarterly stipend.

She urged public to encourage this initiative and play their

part as responsible citizens.

While appreciating the initiative, Minister for Ports and

Shipping Mir Hasil khan Bizenjo said promotion of Pakistani

traditional crafts through E-Commerce would help poorest women in

standing on their own feet, thus curbing poverty. Executive Director

Lok Virsa Dr Fouzia Saeed, Regional Director TCS Masood and AHAN

representative spoke on the occasion and appreciated the BISP for

its noble work and assured of full cooperation and support.