BISP achieves all targets : Omer Hamid

ISLAMABAD, Dec 7 (APP):Secretary Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Omar Hamid Khan Thursday said due to the government’s focus on pro-poor expenditure under IMF’s Extended Fund Facility, BISP has over-achieved all the targets.

He said this during meeting with International Monitoring Fund (IMF) Post Programme Monitoring Mission comprising of Senior Desk Economist, Ms. Teresa Daban Sanchez and Local Office Economist, Ms. Heba Zaidi.

The purpose of the meeting was to assess the achievement of all the targets set by the IMF under its Extended Fund Facility (EFF).

The performance of BISP in the 12th review had been determined by IMF as ‘highly satisfactory’.

He said BISP plans to expand its scope in future by initiating various programs which will not only increase the number of beneficiaries, but will also improve the service delivery standards of the organization through a combination of rigorous monitoring, transparency and technical expertise.

BISP team gave briefing on national roll out of BISP resurvey for National Socio Economic Registry (NSER) update which is expected to enhance the number of beneficiaries, enrollment of 1.8 million children in primary schools in 32 districts under Waseela-e-Taleem, conversion of payment mechanism to Biometric Verification System (BVS) in 43 districts and plans of countrywide conversion to BVS. Waseela-e-Taleem is also being expanded to 50 districts.

Secretary BISP highlighted the importance of BISP graduation strategy and stated that BISP is working on various graduation models, keeping in view the indigenous requirements, so that beneficiaries may be pulled out of poverty by making them self sufficient through skill development and entrepreneurship.

He pointed out that these Models would be piloted in a phased manner with the technical and financial assistance of ADB and World Bank.

Secretary BISP also briefed about the initiative of ‘BISP Endowment Fund’ under which BISP plans to provide development assistance to the beneficiaries in the form of medical support, nutrition and trainings for skill development and entrepreneurship.

He informed that the unique aspect of this initiative is to tap the philanthropic potential of the country which would help BISP to raise funds for beneficiaries other than funding from Government of Pakistan and Development Partners.

Ms. Teresa Daban Sanchez appreciated the performance of BISP in the wake of achieved targets and ensured support of IMF in the future plans of BISP for expanding its scope both in terms of number of beneficiaries and variety of services provided. She hoped that both Government and partners’ support would continue.

The IMF delegation showed interest in understanding the multiple utility of BISP data especially regarding assistance in provision of subsidies in electricity to the deserving population.

It was explained that BISP data, being multi-dimensional in nature, is being used by more than 45 governmental and non-governmental organizations for their diverse development projects and it can be used for subsidy purposes as well whenever opted by the government.