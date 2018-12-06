Bishkek Mayor suggests signing of sister city agreement with Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, Dec 6 (APP):Mayor of Bishkek, Aziz Surakmatov during his meeting with Ambassador of Pakistan Faisal Niaz Tirmizi has suggested the signing of a Sister City Agreement between Bishkek and Islamabad.

He further invited investors to build five-star hotels in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan to cater to the needs of growing tourism potential in the country, a message received here from Bishkek on Thursday said.