Birth anniversary of Fatima Jinnah celebrated

ISLAMABAD, July 31 (APP): The 125th birth anniversary of
Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah was celebrated on Monday in a befitting
manner.
Fatima Jinnah was born on July 30, 1893, the youngest of seven
children to Jinnahbhai Poonja and his wife Mithibai, in a rented
apartment on the second floor of Wazir Mansion, Karachi. Of her
siblings she was the closest to Muhammad Ali Jinnah who became her
guardian upon the death of their father in 1901.
She joined the Bandra Convent in Bombay in 1902. In 1919,
she was admitted to the highly competitive University of Calcutta
where she attended the Dr. R. Ahmed Dental College. After she
graduated, she opened a dental clinic in Bombay in 1923.
Fatima Jinnah is revered for her struggle in the Pakistan
Movement, her devotion to her brother Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the
founder of the nation, and determined advocate for women’s rights.
After receiving a degree in dentistry from the University of
Calcutta in 1923, she joined the struggle for a separate Muslim
homeland and was able to win respect for her determination and
devotion to the aim within and outside All India Muslim League
(AIML).
She backed her brother through thick and thin when he decided
to lead the Muslims of the subcontinent to achieve a Muslim country.
Fatima Jinnah had participated in the presidential election
against military dictator Ayub Khan and was able to win two of
Pakistan’s largest cities, Karachi and Dhaka despite political
rigging.
She passed away at the age of 71 on July 9, 1967 due to a
heart-attack and was buried beside her brother’s grave in his
impressive mausoleum in Karachi.
Special programmes were chalked out by various government and
private organizations have to highlight the services rendered by
Fatima Jinnah for creation of Pakistan.
