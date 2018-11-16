Birth anniversary of Chaudhry Rehmat Ali observed

ISLAMABAD, Nov 16 (APP):Birth anniversary of Chaudhry Rehmat Ali, the Muslim leader who coined the word Pakistan was observed on Friday. He is credited with creating the name Pakistan for a separate Muslim homeland in South Asia. Chaudhry Rehmat Ali was born in a Muslim Gujjar family in Hoshiarpur District of Indian Punjab in 1897.

After graduating from Islamia Madrassa Lahore in 1918 he taught at Aitchison College Lahore before joining Punjab University to study law.

In 1930 he moved to England to join Emmanuel College Cambridge in 1931. In 1933 he published a pamphlet ‘Now or Never Are We to Live or Perish Forever” coining the word Pakistan for the first time.

In 1933 he founded Pakistan National Movement in England. Subsequently he obtained a BA Degree in 1933 and MA in 1940 from the University of Cambridge. In 1943 he was called to the Bar Middle Temple Inn London.

Until 1947 he continued publishing various booklets about his vision for South Asia. On February 3,1951,he died in Cambridge, England, United Kingdom at the age of 53.