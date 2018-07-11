Bilour family’s sacrifices for democracy to be remembered forever: Mamnoon

ISLAMABAD, Jul 11 (APP):President Mamnoon Hussain on Wednesday expressed his condolences to the family of slain Awami National Party (ANP) leader Haroon Bilour and said the sacrifices of Bilour family for democracy would be remembered forever.

Strongly condemning the Peshawar blast that killed Haroon Bilour and others on Tuesday, the President said such incidents of terrorism could not deter the nation’s resolve to fight against militancy.

President Mamnoon Hussain directed provision of best medical facilities to persons who received injuries in blast.