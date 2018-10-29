BillionTreeTsunami in D.I.Khan a full grown forest: Malik Amin Aslam

ISLAMABAD, Oct 29 (APP):The saplings planted under BillionTreeTsunami in Paharpur, Kulachi Dera Ismail Khan (DIK) have transformed the landscape of the area and a fully grown Forest is now visible.

Advisor to the Prime Minister Malik Amin Aslam said in a statement issued here that BillionTreeTsunami Khyber Pakhtunkhwa afforestation campaign had enters next level.

He said that BillionTreeTsunami project has given a new image to Pakistan on the International Forums International Organisations and Media Houses are praising the project of PTI government.

“Over 6.3% increase recorded in the land covered by Forest in KP in just 3 years ” he informed.

The plantation have taken place at 3500 sites across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to senior official of ministry of Climate Change, Secretary Forests Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Syed Nazar Hussain Shah recently visited to Billion Trees plantation sites in D.I.Khan.

He said that Honey Bee Hives also can be witnessed in BillionTrees Project sites.

The trees plantation was started at Kot Tagga in 2015 a site in Kulachi Forest Range DIKhan Forest Division.

He said that there is remarkable growth of Sheesham and Kiker plantation in D.I.Khan under Billion Trees Project.