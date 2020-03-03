Bilawal wants to hide his corruption by misleading nation through media: Murad

ISLAMABAD, Mar 3 (APP):Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed Tuesday said Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari wanted to hide his corruption by misleading the nation through media. Talking to a private news channel, he said instead of criticizing the government, the opposition leaders should appreciate the present progress and economic stability of the country under the great leadership of Imran Khan.

Criticizing Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Murad Saeed said the PPP leader was facilitating the corrupt leaders including Nawaz Sharif while continuously criticizing the PTI government at the time when the image of the country was positively improved at international level and the inflation rate was decreasing under the strong monitory strategy of the government.

He further said the PPP leaders were unaware about the Sindh government’s apathy towards worst condition of the people who were dying due to multiple diseases besides facing serious issues.

The money looted by the father of PPP chairman Bilawal would be brought back to the country and would be spent on welfare schemes of the people, he maintained.