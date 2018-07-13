Bilawal visit Bilour house, condoles Bilour family over assassination of Haroon

PESHAWAR, Jul 13 (APP):Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Friday visited Bilour House and condoled with members of the Bilour family over assassination of Barrister Haroon Bilour in suicide blast on July 10 last.

He expressed grief and sorrow with veteran politician Haji Ghulam Bilour, former Senator Ilyas Bilour and Danyal Bilour, the son of slain Haroon Bilour. He offered fateha for the departed soul of late Haroon Bilour and prayed ALLAH almighty to rest his soul in eternal peace and grant them courage to bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

Bilawal Bhutto expressed solidarity with Bilour family and extended all out support and cooperation of his party in this difficult hour. He lauded the services of Bilour family for the cause of democracy saying, PPPP stood with them in this difficult time. The PPPP upheld the sacrifices of the Bilour family with respect and dignity.

To a question by media person, Bilwal Bhutto replied he had come for condolence and would not make any comment on politics. I will answer media queries in tomorrow’s talks, he said.