Bilawal urges people to vote for PPP

LAHORE, July 19 (APP):Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Thursday urged the people to vote

for the PPP to make a progressive and prosperous Pakistan.

Addressing public gatherings at Thoker Niaz Beig

and NA-132 Kahna here, Bilawal said that he started his

politics with the sole aim to accomplish the mission

of his grand-father Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and mother

Benazir Bhutto Shaheed.

He said:”I have given a revolutionary manifesto

as my grand-father and mother had given for welfare of

the masses besides strengthening democracy and institutions

in the country.”

Bilawal said the PPP was a party of an idealogy which would

continue its mission to serve the masses selflessly.

Criticising the politics of indecent language, he said

that the PPP always promoted democratic norms through positive

politics.

“My goal is serving the masses and resolving problems

to raise their living standard,” he said and added: “My

struggle is only for rights of the people not for power”.

Bilawal said the PPP was not fighting against any party

but it was striving hard for eliminating public hardships.

“I want to provide quality education and health

facilities to people besides eradicating poverty and

unemployment,” he said.

He said that Zulfikar Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto Shaheed

struggled to provide employment to the youth and we had

launched the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) to

continue their mission. This programme was also helpful

for eliminating poverty besides improving living standard

of the poor.

“After coming to power, we will provide interest-free

loans especially to the poor rural women so that they

could start their own business and play a role in national

development,” he added.

He said that his party would specially facilitate

farmers after winning the election and subsidised fertilizers

would be provided through Benazir Kisan card to them.

Earlier, he was warmly welcomed by party workers

at Thokar Niaz Beig and Kahna.