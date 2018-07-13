Bilawal to condole Haroon Bilour’s death, visit Malakand

PESHAWAR, Jul 13 (APP):Chairman, PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to visit Bilour House and express condolence with Bilour family over death of Haroon Ahmad Bilour and lead election campaign for his party candidates Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Talking to APP, the focal person for the election campaign of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has confirmed the arrival of the party chairman to the provincial metropolis.

The ANP candidate from a provincial assembly constituency, Haroon Bilour, the son of late KP senior minister Bashir Ahmad Bilour, nephew of ANP veterans Ghulam Ahmad Bilour and Ilyas Ahmad Bilour was martyred in suicide bomb attack during a corner meeting in connections with his election campaign for July 25, polls.

Similarly, Nighat Yasmin Orakzai, president, PPP women-wing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said that Chairman Bilawal Bhutto will certainly arrive in the city.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will hold meeting with former PPP’s members of National and provincial assemblies, central and provincial executive committees and provincial cabinet at the residence of the provincial president, Hamayun Khan.

The meeting will discuss, the current political situation, law and order and party’s preparations for the general elections.

On Saturday, the PPP chairman will leave for district Malakand from where he is contesting election

from National Assembly constituency NA-8.

He will address a public meeting at Zafar Park at 6:00 P.M.