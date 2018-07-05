Bilawal terms July 5 as Black Day of country’s history

SUKKUR, July 05 (APP):Chairman, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Thursday said that July 5, would remain as “Black Day” in the history of the country, when a dictator overthrew the elected democratic government of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, 41 years ago.

Addressing a public rally here he alleged that a dictator had plotted to wipe out democracy dragging the country into quagmire.

He said that his party would continue to struggle for strengthening democracy and making a peaceful, progressive and prosperous Pakistan as envisioned by Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

He said that the “people of Sukkur once again overwhelmed me with their love for PPP. Today I miss my mother,” he said.

Chairman PPP said that the water issue was the biggest problem currently being faced by the country.

On the fourth day, Bilawal Bhutto resumed the election caravan from Sukkur, where he stayed last night at the Mahar House Tamachani accompanied by senior party leaders and a large number of workers.

He was accompanied by former CM Syed Murad Ali Shah, former opposition leader in National Assembly, Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah, Nasir Shah, Anwar Ali Khan Mahar, Noman Islam Shaikh, Awais Shah and other leaders.

Earlier, he also addressed rallies at Ranipur, Pir Jo Goth and the party workers at Khairpur late Wednesday night.

He said nation wanted a democratic government rather than a puppet government.

Referring to the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), the Chairman PPP said such alliances could not harm the image of PPP.