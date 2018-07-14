Bilawal regrets over start of terror spree; announces cancellation of Malaknad public meeting

PESHAWAR, Jul 14 (APP):Chairman Pakistan People’s Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Saturday

regretted that terror spree has been started in the country as our efforts

have not yet achieved the desired goal of eliminating militancy and extremism.

Addressing a press conference here, he said still a lot has been needed to be done for the

complete elimination of militancy.

Bilawal said that Malakand public gathering has been cancelled due to uncertainty

developed after Mastung Blast. “I will definitely visit Malakand to meet party

workers there”, he said.

He alleged workers of PPP have been pressurized to change loyalties and join ‘puppet’

political party adding “we will raise our concerns with election commission regarding

these pre poll rigging attempts.”

Chairman PPP observed that whole electoral process would be disputed if all the political parties

were pressurized and denied equal participation. He said that “we are being stopped

at various points during election campaign.”

He demanded on time holding of elections and said PPP always faced difficulties with courage

and despite setbacks it would not boycott the elections. He also highlighted the need of implementation

National Action Plan in its letter and spirit.

He suggested that parliament should be utilized to bring political parties and

institutions on the same page. He said that a lot have been achieved by the

democratic journey during last ten years but it is a matter of concern that certain

elements did not learn anything from past mistakes.

Bilawal claimed that he would form government owing to a good response of people and

bring all the political entities on the same page afterwards. He also stressed

for strengthening of institutions saying it is the only solution available to

address problems and issues of people.

Responding to a question, he demanded that prescribed rules

and regulations should be followed in transfers and appointments of

officers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said that all our concerns would be

conveyed to election commission and all the concerned quarters.