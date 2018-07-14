Bilawal reaches Malakand

PESHAWAR, Jul 14 (APP):Chairman Pakistan People’s Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardai who is contesting election from NA 8 was given warm welcome upon his arrival here on Saturday.

He was received at Shergarh check post by workers and was taken to Batkhela in a rally led by Syed Muhammad Ali Shah Baacha, District President PPP, Syed Ahmad Ali Shah and local office bearers.

He would meet the party activists and address them at the residence of Engr. Muhammad Hamayun Khan in Jolagram.