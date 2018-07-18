Bilawal hints at new CoD

LALA MOUSA, July 18 (APP):Pakistan People Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday hinted at a new charter of democracy after elections.

Talking to the media at Kaira house here, he said that political parties of the country, including the PML-N, had signed the first charter of democracy (CoD) and:” Now we will try to bring another CoD after elections”.

He said:” In the CoD, the PML-N had deceived the PPP but we implemented it 80 per cent.

He added:” It was not between the PML-N and the PPP, many other parties got its ownership and supported us for strengthening democracy”.

The PPP chairman said that efforts were being made for a puppet alliance, adding that Imran Khan was over excited for becoming prime minister.

He said the philosophy and ideology besides thinking of the PPP were alive still.

He said that the PPP had big role in the politics of Punjab.

Bilawal said, the PPP and the PML-N were facing hurdles in elections campaign and the ANP politicians were also facing the same in Baluchistan.

He said that the PTI and PML-N manifestos were the same, however, the PPP’s manifesto indicated various problems and gave attention to “GHURBAT MITAO, BHOOK MITAO PROGRAM”.

He said the PPP would focus on women problems and give them the maximum benefits. He added: “We will issue food cards at union council level to provide daily use items on low rates to the common man”.

Bilawal thanked the people who gave him warm welcome during his rally from Islamabad to Gujrat.