Bilawal grieves over death of Haroon Bilor

LAHORE, Jul 11 (APP):Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Wednesday expressed deep grief over the martyrdom of Awami National Party leader Haroon Bilor, a son of Bashir Bilor, in a suicide attack in Peshawar.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, he said the people are sad on the killing of the politician.

He said that it was clear that terrorists wanted to keep some politicians out of election process, adding that terrorist attacks on the democratic people was a conspiracy.

He said the PPP was equally grieved over the murder of Haroon and stood with the bereaved family.

He prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.