Bilawal forms committee to discuss post-election situation

LAHORE, Jul 28 (APP):Pakistan People’s Party Chairman

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has constituted a seven-member committee

to hold talks with other political parties in the wake of general

election 2018 results.

According to a notification, issued on Saturday, the committee

consists of Yusuf Raza Gilani, Khursheed Ahmad Shah, Senator Sherry

Rehamn, Senator Farhatullah Babar, PPP Punjab President Qamar Zaman

Kaira, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Syed Naveed Qamar.

The committee will discuss the post-election situation with all political parties.