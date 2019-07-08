Bilawal considers democracy a ‘licence to corruption’: Firdous

ISLAMABAD, Jul 8 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Monday said Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto considered democracy a ‘licence to corruption’.

Dr Firdous, in a tweet, said,”Mr Bilawal! your meaning of democracy is a licence to corruption. The nation has not forgotten your democracy of plundering the national wealth.”

She said in the guise of democracy, the two families had promoted an inherited political dictatorship. But now they were in trouble as Prime Minister Imran Khan had established a true government of the people in the country, she added.