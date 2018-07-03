Bilawal claims PPP enjoys full support of masses

HYDERABAD, Jul 03 (APP):The Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that PPP was having deep roots among the masses and no one can make breach in this strong connection and making of political alliances against the party before elections was merely a puppet show.

He said people had always rejected the opportunists in the past and now they will be discarded again in the general elections 2018.

The PPP Chairman stated this while addressing a big rally near Rahuki Tando Jam during his electioneering rally here on Tuesday afternoon.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the election results would prove the popularity of the said alliance as its leaders did nothing for the welfare of masses.

He said that anti-democratic forces wanted to rule the country through puppet governments and it is the reason that hurdles are being created in order to achieve the personal designs. He appealed to these forces to allow people to form their own government as the puppet government would have no ability to resolve the issues of the country.

He said that those who formed alliance have been engaged in negative propaganda against PPP holding government responsible of creating water issue. He said that the people fully aware of those who signed the Water Accord 1991 and supported the dictator for construction of dam and even at present, they wanted the same through different tactics.

He said that PPP never ever received level playing field in the general elections but the people always expressed confidence on the party and its leadership and elected the representatives with thumping majority. The PPP had no fear over the accountability but wanted justice and equal treatment as being done with others, he added.

He said that PPP was the only political party of the country which has capability of resolving the issue of water as other political parties have no plans to address this matter. The previous Punjab and KPK government did nothing in water sector but it was the PPP provincial government which completed 1800 kilometres lining of canals as well and established two thousand RO plants to ensure availability of clean drinking water.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that PPP was the only political party which has ideology and manifesto of resolving the problems of the people while the other political parties have still not chalked out their plans or manifestos.

He maintained that he wanted to serve the masses as done by Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto therefore he had taken the responsibility and leading the party with objective to address the issues of common men.

In PPP manifesto, he said that the party leadership has promised to issue Kisan Cards aims to provide loans to peasants, subsidized agriculture outputs and insure their crops. The party manifesto has planned to open food stores in each union council under ownership of women in order to provide essential goods on reasonable prices, he said that the party has prepared a comprehensive plan of bringing agriculture revolution in the country.

Similarly, he said that if the PPP come into power, its government would provide loans to women so that they could start their own business and share their pool in poverty reduction. The PPP is the only political party which is known a peoples, workers and peasants friendly party of the country and whenever it received chance, it strives for resolving the issues of the masses, he added.

He said that those who have been engaged in criticizing the performance of PPP government in Sindh should see the development works which done by the then Chief Ministers Syed Qaim Ali Shah and Syed Murad Ali Shah which never ever witnessed in the past.

The PPP always enjoyed love, respect and affection of the masses because of its struggle for the rights of the people, he said and added that the party candidate would register their victory again with thumping majority in the general elections 2018.

The PPP Chairman on the occasion highly acknowledged the democratic approach of the people of Hyderabad adding that the people of Hyderabad always struggled for the restoration of democracy and their sacrifices cannot be overrule in this regard.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that elections 2018 is the first election of the son of Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and hoped that the people of the county would express their full confidence on his leadership and elected the party candidates with thumping majority.

Among others, former Chief Ministers Sayed Qaim Ali Shah, Syed Murad Ali Shah, Aajiz Dhamra and Saghir Qureshi were also accompanied the party chairman.