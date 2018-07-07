Bilawal Bhutto Zardari wants same law for everyone

BAHAWALPUR, Jul 07 (APP):Chairman, Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari
has said that law should be same for everyone and vowed that PPP after coming
in power would ensure rule of law in the country.
He said that PPP would make clean sweep in general election 2018 and vowed that PPP would
fulfill promise of making of southern Punjab province.
Addressing a public gathering and talking to newsmen in Uch Sharif area of Bahawalpur
district on Saturday night, he said that PPP has manifesto of elimination of
poverty and provision of employment to jobless youth. “I have been working to fulfill
dream of my mother Shaheed Benazir Bhutto who wanted to see elimination of
poverty and a prosperous Pakistan,” he said.
He said that he was not fighting against any specific person or political party but against poverty,
hunger, unemployment and financial injustice. “My fight is against poverty,
hunger, unemployment and financial injustice,” he said. He said that he wanted
establishment of a society where every person has right to access to all
required facilities. “After covering a long distance, I reached Uch Sharif that
remembered welcomes to my mother Shaheed Benazir Bhutto as I was accorded warm
welcome by people of Uch Sharif,” he said.
He said that his grandfather, Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto was hanged by dictator, his uncle,
Shahnawaz Bhutto was poisoned and another uncle, Murtaza Bhutto was shot dead. “My
mother Benazir Bhutto was martyred at Liquat Bagh Rawalpindi and my father,
Asif Ali Zardari remained imprisoned for 11 years.
He said that every mother of the country was his mother and vowed that he would continue
struggle for protection of rights of downtrodden segments of the society. “PPP
wants end of exploitation of rights of common people,” he said. He said that
PPP made 14 new universities, installed water filter plants and provided
interest-free loans to people, especially women.
He alleged that Pakistan Muslim League-N failed in removing sense of deprivation prevailed
in people of southern Punjab adding that while the party was in power. “PML-N
could not resolve issues and problems confronted by masses but it was only PPP
that took concreted and practical steps to resolve all legitimate issues of
people,” he said.
He said that PPP is a pro-farmer community party that has resolved to provide all required facilities
to peasants. “PPP has planned to register all farmers of the country and
provide them with interest-free agricultural loans and subsidy on fertilizers,”
he said. He added that peasants could play vital role in the economy.
He said that credit went to only PPP that had history of struggle for restoration and smooth
flourishing of democracy. “I will complete mission of my mother Shaheed Benazir
Bhutto who struggled for protection of rights of oppressed segments of the society,”
he said. “PPP has been working on agenda of provision of “Roti, Kapra aur Makan”
to all poor people as it is manifesto of the party,” he said.
He urged people to vote for PPP candidates in general elections. “PPP is largest and most
popular political party of the country that worked for protection of rights of
people in latter and spirit,” he said.
He said that after coming in power, PPP would issue Benazir Kisan Card and Health Card for
providing required facilities to farmers and common people, respectively. He said
that PPP would take special measures for resolution of major issues of the
country including Kashmir dispute issue.
He was accompanied by senior leader of PPP and ex-governor Punjab, Makhdoom Ahmed
Mehmood, PPP candidate for Bahawalpur-04, NA-174, Makhdoom Ali Hassan Gilani
and other party leaders. A large number of party activists and common people
attended the PPP public gathering.
Earlier, before coming at public gathering, the convoy of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari
proceeded to visit shrine of Makhdoom Jalal-ud-Din Surkh Bukhari but it was
stopped by local police to visit the shrine. However, later, Bilawal Bhutto
Zardari and his convoy were allowed to visit the shrine.