Bilawal Bhutto Zardari PPP wins NA-200 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 27 (APP):Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians candidate Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has won election from National Assembly constituency NA-200 Larkana-I by securing 84,426 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Mutahida Majlis Amal candidate Rashid Mehmood Soomro stood second by getting 50,200 votes.

The third position was grabbed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Candidate Halima Bhutto getting 8661 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 48.25%.