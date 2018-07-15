Bilawal Bhutto warns against delay in elections

MALAKAND, July 15 (APP)::Chairman Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that General Election should be held in time as any delay would be detrimental to the interest of the country.

He said that his party was being subjected to partial treatment ahead of election adding restrictions on his party were encouraging the workers more to counter such nefarious designs.

He said this while addressing a press conference here on Sunday, from where he is contesting.

He said that terrorists do not want democracy and elections adding that despite terrorism elections can be held in Iraq and Afghanistan so why not in Pakistan.

Bilawal said our workers and candidates are being threatened but free and fair election are our right.

He lamented that his party is facing difficulties while campaigning across the country. He alleged that local administrations are treating PPP differently than other political parties. He said that PPP would

take the matter to the Election Commission of Pakistan in this regard.

Referring to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan’s

speech using derogatory words for supporters of other political parties, Bilawal

termed it outrageous and said that using of such words damage the society.

Responding a query, Bilawal Bhutto said that the National

Action Plan is not fully implemented.

Bilawal said that we have to focus on basic issues like gas,

health, education and water and vowed to resolve the problems of masses and to

rise on national level.

Bilawal said despite cancelling his public gathering here in

light of the Mastung blast, he has come to Malakand to meet the people. He said

that he will soon go to Quetta to express solidarity with families of the

Mastung blast victims.