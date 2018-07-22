Bilawal appeals people to give his party majority mandate in general election

HYDERABAD, Jul 22 (APP):Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party’s Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Sunday appealed the masses to give his party the majority mandate so that the PPP could serve them.

Speaking at rallies in Sehwan and Mehar, Bilawal said PPP was not competing in the elections against any political party or politician but against deprivation, poverty and social injustice.

He said his grandfather Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and mother Benazir Bhutto introduced revolutionary manifestos and added that he had tried to bring a similar poor, farmer and people friendly manifesto.

The PPP leader said only his party had taken the problem of poverty seriously and addressed the same through various measures including Benazir Income Support Program (BISP). “The whole world accepts the BISP as a gold standard program,” he claimed.

Bilawal told that the peoples poverty reduction program was also in the PPP’s manifesto and if elected the party would spread the program to whole country. “Under this program the poor women will be given interest free loans for small businesses and so that they can play an important role in their families, society and economy,” he said.

He apprised that the PPP’s manifesto was also farmer friendly and that their program would revolutionize the agriculture sector.

He said if elected the government would carry out registration of all farmers who would be given Benazir Kissan Cards so that they could avail subsidy, loans and insurance of their crops.

Bilawal said around 60 percent of Pakistan’s population suffered from different degrees of malnutrition.”Through our ‘Bhook Mitao Program’ we will give food cards to the deserving people to enable them to buy edible items at low prices. We will also open food stores at the union council level which will be operated only by the women staff,” he told.

He believed that the initiative would not only address under nourishment but would also create employment and women empowerment.”As I was saying PPP is doing politics over the manifesto. We are making promises. Zulfiqar Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto fulfilled the promises which they made and I will also fulfill the promises which I am making,” he assured.

He criticized the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) describing the former as a puppet alliance and the latter a party which was selling fake promises of change.”What change can they bring if they have to change their party flag and election symbol in every election,” he said about the GDA which contested the 2013 general elections as the 10-Party Alliance in Sindh.

He alleged that the puppet alliance could only make a puppet government which would not serve the people but only the powers which were helping them to get elected.

Former Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, the election candidates from Jamshoro and Dadu districts accompanied their leader during the rallies.