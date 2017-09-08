Bilateral ties with China strengthened after launch of CPEC: Dar

ISLAMABAD, Sept 8 (APP): Finance Minister Ishaq Dar Friday said

that the bilateral relationship between Pakistan and China had

further strengthened through the launch of the China Pakistan

Economic Corridor (CPEC) initiative, which will bring the two

countries even closer.

This he said during a meeting with Xiao Jie, Finance Minister

of China in Urumqi, says a statement received here.

The two leaders discussed various issues of mutual interest

including ways and means to further enhance the bilateral economic

relations.

Mr Jie welcomed Ishaq Dar on his visit to China and said that

senior level exchanges between the two neighbors have been helpful

in furthering the objectives of strong bilateral relationship.

He appreciated the efforts of the government of Pakistan for

timely implementation of CPEC projects.

He also thanked Mr Dar for Pakistan’s support to the CAREC

Institute in Urumqi and expressed the hope that Pakistani

professionals will also continue to extend support to the Institute

in future.

Ishaq Dar said that Pak-China strategic relationship is an

anchor for regional peace and stability.

He said that Pakistan-China friendship enjoys across-the-

board political, institutional and popular support in Pakistan.

He congratulated Minister Jie on the inauguration of CAREC

Institute and said that Pakistan would continue to actively

participate in the activities of the Institute just as it had

extended full support during the process of establishment of the

Institute.