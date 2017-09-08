Bilateral ties with China strengthened after launch of CPEC: Dar

ISLAMABAD, Sept 8 (APP): Finance Minister Ishaq Dar Friday said
that the bilateral relationship between Pakistan and China had
further strengthened through the launch of the China Pakistan
Economic Corridor (CPEC) initiative, which will bring the two
countries even closer.
This he said during a meeting with Xiao Jie, Finance Minister
of China in Urumqi, says a statement received here.
The two leaders discussed various issues of mutual interest
including ways and means to further enhance the bilateral economic
relations.
Mr Jie welcomed Ishaq Dar on his visit to China and said that
senior level exchanges between the two neighbors have been helpful
in furthering the objectives of strong bilateral relationship.
He appreciated the efforts of the government of Pakistan for
timely implementation of CPEC projects.
He also thanked Mr Dar for Pakistan’s support to the CAREC
Institute in Urumqi and expressed the hope that Pakistani
professionals will also continue to extend support to the Institute
in future.
Ishaq Dar said that Pak-China strategic relationship is an
anchor for regional peace and stability.
He said that Pakistan-China friendship enjoys across-the-
board political, institutional and popular support in Pakistan.
He congratulated Minister Jie on the inauguration of CAREC
Institute and said that Pakistan would continue to actively
participate in the activities of the Institute just as it had
extended full support during the process of establishment of the
Institute.
