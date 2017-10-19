Bilateral ties between Pakistan, Saudi Arabia to further expand with each passing day: President

ISLAMABAD, Oct 19 (APP):President Mamnoon Hussain on Thursday said that bilateral relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia would further

expand and deepen with each passing day. He stated that both countries were linked together in historical, religious and cultural relations and the people of the two countries enjoy sincere fraternal relations.

The President said this while talking to Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan Commodore Nawaf Saeed Ahmad Almalki,

who called on him here at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The President hoped that cooperation and relations between the two brotherly countries would further grow in the coming

days. While welcoming the interest being taken by Saudi Arabia in China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), he underlined that

this project would have positive and far-reaching impact.

Expressing grave concern over the deteriorating situation in Burma and Yemen, the President emphasized that the Muslim Ummah should work in unison to address these issues.