Biggest Pakistani gathering awaits PM Imran’s address at Washington stadium

ISLAMABAD, Jul 20 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan, who will kick start his three-day visit to the United States of America on Sunday, is scheduled to address a record-setting gathering of the Pakistani community at a stadium in the downtown of the Washington DC.

The prime minister will address the Pakistani community at Capital One Arena with a seating capacity of above 20,000 persons most of which had been booked already with more people still registering themselves to attend the event.

The prime minister’s community address is distinctive in the way as previously, the visiting Pakistani leaders used to address the Pakistani expatriates in the community halls or closed door rooms at hotels.