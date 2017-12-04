Big setup; Ammanullah wins CDA’ Referendum

ISLAMABAD, Dec 04 (APP):Capital Development Authority (CDA), Labour Union (Ammanullah group) has won the Referendum of 2017 with votes of

5964 for term of three years while Ch Yasin group stood second with vote of 5415.

The poling was started at 9:00 am and ended at 5:00pm.

According to unofficial results announced by the election committee12228 non guzted voters have exercise their vote of right and turn out remained 93 percent.

Huge hassle bustle was witnessed at camp offices of contesting groups for viewing of Mazdoor Union referendum (CBA).

As many two major groups were contesting for this referendum including CDA Mazdoor,

Ch Yasin and Aman ullah gropups.

32 poling stations at different offices of Capital Development Authority were set up to facilitate the voters.

Before starting polling a huge rash was seen at these poling booths.

The election was seen lucrative as the whole city was decorated with costly Pena flex and banners.

The contesting groups spend more money to display costly Panaflex at various parts of the capital to attract the voters, the whole routine office work of the civic body was remained halt.