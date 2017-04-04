Bhatti to climb Mount Everest

ISLAMABAD, April 4 (APP): Pakistani mountaineer Lt Col (R) Dr.

Abdul Jabbar Bhatti will be leaving for Nepal on Wednesday to climb

Mount Everest, the highest peak in the world.

Mount Everest is Earth’s highest mountain and its peak is

8,848 m (29,029 ft) above sea level.

Talking to APP, Bhatti said the total expenditure estimated on

this expedition will be approximately Rs 5 (five) million. “I will be

attempting this expedition alone,” he remarked.

Responding to a question, he said he had received no financial

support from Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP).

“I am going on this expedition with some finance of my own

while other from a private sponsor”. He said the expedition would

hopefully be completed in two months.

Bhatti, is a renowned mountaineer who had been a recipient of

Pride of Performance and Tamgha e Basalat. He had previously

successfully climbed Broad Peak (8051m) in 1985; Gasherbrum 2 (8035

m) in 1986 and Spantik Peak (7027 m) in 2012.

It may be mentioned here that prior to this Pakistani Samina

Baig climbed Mount Everest in 2013.