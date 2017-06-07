Beware of fake messages attributed to ISPR

RAWALPINDI, June 7 (APP): Of late there are fake messages being circulated on social media attributing to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), conveying fake threat warnings or emergency contact numbers.

It is clarified that ISPR communicates only through official website/accounts. Nothing is shared through WhatsApp,” an ISPR news release here on Wednesday said.

All are suggested not to circulate fake messages without cross checking it on official ISPR Web site / accounts.