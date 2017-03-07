Better border management system to help control terrorism: Zakria

ISLAMABAD, Mar 7 (APP): Spokesman Foreign Office Nafees Zakria Tuesday said discussion with Afghanistan was underway to control terrorism through border management system.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Pakistan and Afghanistan were the victims of terrorism and it was the common enemy of both the countries.

He said Jamat ul Ahrar holding sanctuaries in Afghanistan, had claimed the responsibility of attacks in Lahore, Sewan Sharif, and Mohmand Agency.

To a question he said there were reports that a different defunct organization were working from Afghanistan.

Nafees Zakria said better border management system could help control the terrorism and for this, discussion was underway with Afghanistan.