Best yet to come out from Pakistan team: Imad Wasim

ISLAMABAD, June 20 (APP): Allrounder Imad Wasim believes that

the best is yet to come out from Pakistan outfit and it will

continue performing well in future events and live up to nation’s

expectations.

“After the defeat against India in the ICC Champions Trophy

opener, we sat together and decided that we will play for the win.

The result is that we emerged as one of the best sides after the

conclusion of the tournament,” he told media after his arrival at

Islamabad Airport from UK along with leg-spinner Shahdab Khan on

Tuesday.

The family members of the players, media and a large of fans

accorded a warm welcome to players on their arrival at the airport.

Imad said the ICC Champions Trophy was an Eid gift for the Pakistani

nation.

“The entire nation backed as. Our people have been praying

for us. They deserved this Eid gift,” he said.

He said Pakistan were a great team and no more an

unpredictable side.

“We were being written off but we defeated world’s best teams and proved

everyone wrong. After the defeat in first match our performance has been consistent. The world is admitting now that we are a team that can take anyone outfit down.”

Imad hailed coach Mickey Arthur and skipper Sarfraz Ahmed

stating that they kept on supporting and encouraging the players

throughout the event.

“Sarfraz’s captaincy has been remarkable. He took right

decisions at the right times and these (decisions) played a key role

in team’s victory,” he added.

To a question he said his target was to keep on playing

his role in Pakistan team’s win in all future events.