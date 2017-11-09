Best way to pay homage to Iqbal is to live by his philosophy: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, Nov 09 (APP):Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb in a message issued on Iqbal Day here Thursday said that the best way of paying homage to poet of the East Allama Muhammad Iqbal is to live by his philosophy.

Iqbal had dedicated his entire life to creating awareness among the Muslim and inculcating sense of responsibility in them, she said in a message on the occasion of Allama Iqbal’s birth anniversary.

The minister said that we would have to seek guidance from the spirit of Iqbal’s thoughts for building our present and future. She said that Iqbal’s message was the best means of giving direction to the thought process among the youth besides indicating a bright path for them.

She said that the youth should strive to reach the pinnacle of progress and thoughtfulness like the Shaheen (Falcon) of Iqbal. Marriyum said that the PML (N) government had an abiding commitment to construct Pakistan in conformity with the vision of Iqbal and Quaid-e-Azam.

She observed that Iqbal’s message was not confined to a particular nation or a country. The minister said that the oppressed and deprived people all over the world were benefiting from Iqbal’s philosophy of emancipation and egotism. She said that we must seek guidance from his thoughts in building the national character and for achieving economic development.

Later in her tweet Marriyum Aurangzeb reiterated, “Let our endeavours emulate the life of Allama Iqbal. A life dedicated to intellectual refinement, integrity and being useful to mankind.”