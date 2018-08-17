Best healthcare facilities provided to people: Askari

LAHORE, Aug 17 (APP):Punjab caretaker Chief Minister
Dr Hasan Askari has said that necessary steps have been taken
by the government for improving healthcare sector and providing
the best medical facilities to people.
In a statement issued here on Friday, the CM said that
access to the latest healthcare facilities was fundamental
right of people.
“We believe that patients should be given quality
healthcare facilities in hospitals and for that purpose
the relevant staff would have to work sincerely,” he added.
“All line departments would have to move forward by
working efficiently so that quality and modern medical
facilities could be provided to patients,” Dr Askari added.
The CM said that over Rs 150 million was released for
treatment of deserving patients.
He said that instructions have been issued to officials
concerned and the government departments for taking necessary
precautionary measures to remain safe from Congo virus in
the wake of upcoming religious festival of Eid-ul-Azha.
All possible measures should be adopted for screening
of cattle-heads at markets, he added.
He said that anti-germs spray should be carried out where
needed and precautionary measures, devised by the WHO, should
be implemented in letter and spirit.