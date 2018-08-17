Best healthcare facilities provided to people: Askari

LAHORE, Aug 17 (APP):Punjab caretaker Chief Minister

Dr Hasan Askari has said that necessary steps have been taken

by the government for improving healthcare sector and providing

the best medical facilities to people.

In a statement issued here on Friday, the CM said that

access to the latest healthcare facilities was fundamental

right of people.

“We believe that patients should be given quality

healthcare facilities in hospitals and for that purpose

the relevant staff would have to work sincerely,” he added.

“All line departments would have to move forward by

working efficiently so that quality and modern medical

facilities could be provided to patients,” Dr Askari added.

The CM said that over Rs 150 million was released for

treatment of deserving patients.

He said that instructions have been issued to officials

concerned and the government departments for taking necessary

precautionary measures to remain safe from Congo virus in

the wake of upcoming religious festival of Eid-ul-Azha.

All possible measures should be adopted for screening

of cattle-heads at markets, he added.

He said that anti-germs spray should be carried out where

needed and precautionary measures, devised by the WHO, should

be implemented in letter and spirit.