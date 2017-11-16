Benefits of CPEC highlighted

KARACHI, Nov 16 (APP):China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is

truly a game changer as it had turned very positive the image not only of Pakistan but that of the entire region.

China took timely step by coming up with the mega development and

economic propgramme of CPEC. It has compelled the world including Europe to redefine their foreign and economic policies about Pakistan and other countries in the region, said Chairman, Parliamentary Committee on CPEC, Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed on Thursday.

He was speaking here at a seminar titled “CPEC-Prospects, Challenges

and Way Forward” organized by National Institute of Management (NIM), Karachi.

He emphasized that CPEC project should be viewed and taken up above

personal, provincial or parochial lines and interests because it was the best, rather the only available option for rapid development of Pakistan.

Chinese Consul General in Karachi Wang Yu gave account of revolutionary

journey of Chinese people over last couple of decades on social and economic fronts. All this was possible because of strong political leadership with vast and realistic vision, he said.

He advised that Pakistan should take China as a model for change and

should strengthen its capacity and rationalize the resources mainly the wealth of young population.

Highlighting the importance of CPEC, the Chinese diplomat said that

it was going to establish a strong connectivity between the North and West. CPEC was a part of One Belt, One Road programme of China, which was just a big dream being fulfilled.

NIM’s Director General Roshan Ali Shaikh emphasized on synergizing

local resources to get maximum benefit out the investment.

He spoke of the opportunities for industrialists, agriculturists,

small business owners under CPEC where many tax incentives were also given to the local and foreign investors.

Sindh Minister for Information and Transport Syed Nasir Hussain Shah

stated CPEC as very beneficial for all the provinces. Sindh had joined CPEC programme with inclusion of Karachi Circular Railway (KCR), Dhabeji Economic Zone, and Keti Bandar projects, he said.

Other speakers included Dr. Kaiser Bengali, Maj Gen. (Retd) Zahir

Shah, Adviser Infrastructure Development & CPEC in Punjab P&D Board, Wang Yu, Chinese Counsel General at Karachi, Zahid Ullah Shinwari, President, Peshawar Chamber of Commerce & Industries, Mehmood Nawaz Shah, Vice President Sindh Abadgar Board, Hyderabad, and Babu Gulab, Chairman District Council, Gwadar.