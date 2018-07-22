Benazir’s mission to be completed, pledges Bilawal

ISLAMABAD, Jul 22 (APP):Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Sunday said he would complete the mission, promises and pledges of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto with nation.

Lauding the response of public during his election campaign throughout the country, he said people had warmly welcomed him.

Talking to PTV, he said PPP’s election campaign was continued with full strength and expressed hope for better results in general election on July 25. The party was a symbol of federation and representing poor masses of the country, he added.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the manifesto of the party reflected its ideology and philosophy. During the last provincial tenure, the party had sincerely tried to resolve the water issue and tackled problems of masses.

“We had provided interest free loan to poor women and if our government come into power after the election then the program would continue across the country,” he vowed.

He said after winning the general election, the legitimate rights would be given to farmers and labors. “We had constructed hospitals, colleges and universities in Sindh,” he added.

He said he was contesting from three seats of National Assembly and termed Larkana and Layari as political hub of PPP.

He claimed that love and affection for PPP could not be removed from the hearts of masses, adding many puppet alliances were always established against PPP like Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) but all failed in their designs.

“I would continue the struggle like Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto,” he stated.

To a query, he said if a coalition government was formed then Asif Ali Zardari was the best candidate for premiership, who was the most experienced politician in the country.

He said PPP had ideological differences with PML-N and PTI. “PPP is a democratic party and believe in democracy.”

To another question, he said terrorism and extremism were big issues of the country and underlined the need to eliminate them collectively. National Action Plan (NAP) was not implemented properly and banned organizations were contesting in the elections, he added.

He said people were well aware that their major issues could not be resolved in 90 days.