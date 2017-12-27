Benazir waged unrivalled struggle for democracy, rule of law and rights of people: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, Dec 27 (APP):Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb Wednesday said Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto waged unrivalled struggle for the restoration of democracy, rule of law and rights of the people and her name would always be there in the political and democratic history of Pakistan.

In a message on the 10th death anniversary of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, she said the historic document of Charter of Democracy was the outcome of collective efforts of Benazir Bhutto and Muhammad Nawaz Sharif after the promulgation of the Constitution.

The minister observed that Benazir Bhutto fought for the restoration of democracy and the people’s right to rule till her last breath and the void created by her death in the politics of Pakistan would never be filled.