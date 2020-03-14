Ben Dunk upbeat to win against Multan Sultans

Naeem Khan Niazi

LAHORE, Mar 14 (APP):Lahore Qalandars’ Ben Dunk was upbeat about his team’s chances of overpowering Multan Sultans in the last group match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 and pay back the faith of their fans.

“The people of Lahore showed patience with us to start off and we have paid back for

their faith and got some wins on the board”, he said while talking to reporters after a

practice session at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) here on Saturday.

Dunk, who is the second highest run-getter with 266 runs so far, acknowledged that Multan Sultans were the best side in the tournament, adding that the kind of squad the Qalandars had, they could beat Sultans tomorrow and take the momentum into the finals.

To a question, he said that he was very excited for the upcoming match against Multan Sultans as a win would pave the way for the finals, adding that would miss the support of the home crowd at the Gaddafi stadium after the decision to hold the remaining HBL PSL 2020 matches behind closed gates.

Ben Dunk said he was happy to stay back in Pakistan and take part in remainder of the matches of the HBL PSL 2020, adding that “As an individual it is my decision to go back or stay and I am very comfortable with the current situation”.

He said the PCB was providing them daily updates on the situation and he was happy with it.

In his message to die-hard Lahore Qalandars fans, Dunk thanked them for their love and birthday

wishes, adding that he wanted to win them the HBL PSL V trophy.

Lahore Qaladars are currently placed fourth on the points-table with 8 points and a win against Multan Sultans would ensure a place in the finals, otherwise their qualification would depend on the result of the match between Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators.

Quetta Gladiators sit at the bottom of the table with 7 points while Karachi Kings have made to the semi-finals are a placed second with 11 points. Lahore Qalandars may still qualify for the finals despite defeat, if Karachi Kings also beat Quetta Gladiators in the last match of the group stage of the HBL PSL V.