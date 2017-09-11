ISLAMABAD, Sep 11 (APP):Chairman of Senate Standing Committee on
Finance and Revenue,Senator Saleem Mandviwalla on Monday said that
Pakistan is willing to become a major player in the “one Belt and One
Road’, initiative of China.
Senator Saleem Mandviwalla ,said this while addressing “One Belt
and One Road “Chinese initiative hotspot industries summit in Chongqing City, China,said
in statement issued here.
Senator Saleem Mandviwalla said that “Pakistan closely follows this
initiative, and it should never miss such a great opportunity”.
He said that “Pakistan welcomes more Chinese investors and projects.
Mandviwalla said that investment will bring prosperity and
opportunities to Pakistan and this is a win-win approach, under the “Belt and Road”
initiative, he added.
He said that “Pakistan could be a link between China, Russia and
Central Asia providing markets for Chinese entrepreneurs to explore
markets in the region”.
“Belt and Road” initiative to bring Chinese Investment in Pakistan: Saleem Mandviwalla
ISLAMABAD, Sep 11 (APP):Chairman of Senate Standing Committee on