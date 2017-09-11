“Belt and Road” initiative to bring Chinese Investment in Pakistan: Saleem Mandviwalla

ISLAMABAD, Sep 11 (APP):Chairman of Senate Standing Committee on

Finance and Revenue,Senator Saleem Mandviwalla on Monday said that

Pakistan is willing to become a major player in the “one Belt and One

Road’, initiative of China.

Senator Saleem Mandviwalla ,said this while addressing “One Belt

and One Road “Chinese initiative hotspot industries summit in Chongqing City, China,said

in statement issued here.

Senator Saleem Mandviwalla said that “Pakistan closely follows this

initiative, and it should never miss such a great opportunity”.

He said that “Pakistan welcomes more Chinese investors and projects.

Mandviwalla said that investment will bring prosperity and

opportunities to Pakistan and this is a win-win approach, under the “Belt and Road”

initiative, he added.

He said that “Pakistan could be a link between China, Russia and

Central Asia providing markets for Chinese entrepreneurs to explore

markets in the region”.