Belief in Finality of Prophethood integral part of our faith: Zulfi Bukhari





ISLAMABAD, Jan 6 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Development Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari Sunday said belief in the Finality of the Prophethood of Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) was an integral part of the faith of all the Muslims, which would be protected at all costs. Pakistan would be the first to take steps countering any attempt anywhere in the world to defame Islam or propaganda against the Finality of the Prophethood, he said while addressing the International Khatam-e-Nabuwwat (Finality of Prophethood) Conference here. The SAPM said Prime Minister Imran Khan was a true lover of the Holy Prophet (PBUH). He visited the Roza-e-Rasool (SAWW) bare-footed, he added. He said it was a matter of pride that "we are born as Muslims and are part of the Ummah of the Last Prophet." Following the teachings of the Holy Prophet was the part of "our faith", he added. He said the Golra Sharif Shrine always remained on the forefront foiling conspiracies against the Finality of the Prophethood. Custodian of the Golra Sharif Shrine Pir Nizamuddin Jami said the conference was held to highlight the importance of the Finality of Prophethood. Sufis and religious scholars had nothing to do with terrorism rather they had always preached peace and love, he added. Former minister for religious affairs Hamid Saeed Kazmi said they were the guardians of Khatam-e-Nabuwwat and would stand firmly against any conspiracy in that regard. Plots were being hatched against Islam and all the Muslim should join hands to foil such nefarious designs, he added. Alllama Kokab Noorani said the Sufis had played a pivotal role in preaching Islam across the world, which was a religion of love, peace and tolerance. Religious scholar Syed Israrul Hassan Shah said the Ummah must forge unity in its ranks to defeat anti-Islam conspiracies.