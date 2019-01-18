Beijing to ease path for talented foreign recruits

BEIJING, Jan 18 (APP):Chinese capital Beijing will make it easier for foreign talent to obtain housing and gain permanent residency, as a means of luring more top brains, according to the capital’s top authority.

The city will widen channels to bring in global talent and fuel the city’s efforts to establish a science and technology innovation center, China Daily reported on Friday quoting a report delivered by Mayor Chen Jining to the second session of the 15th Beijing Municipal People’s Congress.