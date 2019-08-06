Beijing opposes India including its territories into Indian administrative region

BEIJING, Aug 6 (APP):China on Tuesday firmly opposed India’s move to include Chinese territories into its own administrative region at the Western section of the Sino-Indian border area, Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Hua Chunying said on Tuesday.

“China has always opposed the Indian side’s entry of the Chinese territory in the western section of the Sino-Indian border into the administrative jurisdiction of India,” she made these comments after the Indian government announced recently that it has established a “Ladakh Central Administrative Region,” which has included parts of Chinese territories at the two nations’ western border.