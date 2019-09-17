Beijing condemns attack on Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities

BEIJING, Sep 17 (APP):China on Tuesday condemned attack on Aramco oil production facilities in the east of Saudi Arabia and called on relevant sides to refrain from actions that might lead to escalation or regional tensions.

“China condemns this attack on Saudi Arabian oil facilities. We are against attacks on civilians and civil facilities,” Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Hua Chunying said during her regular briefing held here.

“We are concerned about the attack and its influence on oil prices in the global oil market,” she added.

The spokesperson called on relevant sides to refrain from actions that might lead to escalation or regional tensions.