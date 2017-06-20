Beijing and Islamabad to ensure security of the CPEC

ISLAMABAD, June 20 (APP): Pakistan and China agreed to ensure

security of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) that connects China with a Pakistani port of Gwadar for which Pakistan has already allocated 10 thousand military personnel.

According to Nezavisimaya Gazeta, a meeting between Chief of Joint

Staff of Chinese Army, Fang Fenghui and Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee of Pakistani Army, Zubair Mahmood Hayat was also held in Beijing in which they agreed to jointly provide security to CPEC.

China has promised to inject some 55 billion US dollars in the project

that would allow China to export its goods to the Middle East and Africa, and import oil bypassing the narrow Strait of Malacca, which may be easily blocked in case of a conflict with the US.