Beautification of major cities topmost priority of govt: Zartaj Gul

ISLAMABAD, Mar 12 (APP):Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Thursday said that the beautification of the major cities and development of backward areas of the country topmost priority of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government.

The master housing plan of the present government was focused on major cities of the country including Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar and Faisalabad,speaking to Radio current Affair program.

“We will start from federal capital as it is one of the most beautiful capitals in the world”, she added.

She said it is unfortunate that master plans on housing sector had been failed in the past as the mafias were operating above the laws, adding, any colony constructed should have green belt, parks and other facilities but the mafia was engaged in making money rather than providing the facilities.

Many renowned architects, decorators and engineers are the members of committee established in this regard, she mentioned.

After federal capital, the program will be also be started to other cities as well, she said, adding,the poor people of the country are close to the heart of PM Imran Khan.

The national agenda of PTI government is poverty alleviation, provision of health and education to the youth under Ehsaas program,Zartaj said.

In tenure of 1.5 years of present government, things have started to show positive trends, she added.