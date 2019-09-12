BC delegation calls on IPC Minister

ISLAMABAD, Sep 12 (APP):The British Council delegation called on Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza on Thursday.

Mark Crossey, Acting Country Director, led the three member delegation included Afnan Khan – Head of Libraries and Shaharyar Zafar- Manager Digital Outreach, said a press release issued here.

They exchanged ideas for the establishment of a library in the premise of the main secretariat as well as revamping existing sports library in Pakistan Sports Board.