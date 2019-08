LAHORE, Aug 06 (APP):With the ACC U19 Asia Cup 2019 around the corner, Pakistan opener Haider Ali is aiming better his scoring rate, while developing the art of crafting a longer innings.

This, the Attock-born, believes will not only help him evolve into a reliable batsman, but also help the Pakistan side in putting big scores on the scoreboard during the U19 Asia Cup being played from September 5 in Sri Lanka.