Barrister Ali Zafar to represent Pakistan at Vajpayee’s funeral

ISLAMABAD, Aug 17 (APP):Minister for Information and Law Barrister Ali Zafar will lead Pakistan delegation to attend the funeral of former Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee who breathed his last in New Delhi, the Foreign Office said Friday.

Caretaker Prime Minister Justice (Retd) Nasir-ul-Mulk had directed the law minister to represent Pakistan at the funeral.

Pakistan on Thursday condoled the sad demise of the three-time former prime minister of India and said the government and people of Pakistan extend their heartfelt condolences to his family and to the government and people of India.

“Vajpayee was a renowned statesman who contributed to bringing a change in India-Pakistan relations and remained a key supporter of SAARC and regional cooperation for development,” the Foreign Office said in a statement.